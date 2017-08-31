Remove funding of education from LGA -Gov Ahmed

Kwara State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed has agitated for removal of funding of basic level education from local government councils to the federal government.

Governor Ahmed made this call yesterday while featuring on a Radio programme tagged: governor explains.

According to the governor, the continuous funding and payment of basic level teachers by the local governments is hindering the growth of education at the foundational level.

“Education at the primary level is abysmally low and this is a serious concern to governments at state and federal levels. I think it’s high time we separated the local government funding from State Universal Basic Education,” the governor said.

Gov Ahmed who assured kwarans of his government’s continuous support for education at all levels, especially SUBEB teachers, promised to pay counterpart funding to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) from the next tranche of Paris loan refund to enable the

government access funds for major repairs of schools across the state.

“Our government would spare no effort at providing the necessary infrastructure in schools to guarantee conducive learning”, the governor said.

Speaking further, Gov Ahmed said the state government has secured a Non-Governmental Organisation status for the International Vocational, Technical and Entrepreneurship College, Ajase-ipo to make the institution attractive to international organisations and ensure sustainability.

Governor Ahmed explained that the decision to change the status of the institution was to guarantee its capacity to drive recurrent expenditure on self-sustainable basis.