Relocate Now – Lagos Appeals To Residents In Flood-Prone Areas due to Heavy Rainfall

The Lagos State Government has appealed to residents of Lagos living in flood-prone areas to relocate in the aftermath of incessant heavy rainfall within the metropolis in order to avert loss of lives and properties.

Commissioner for the Environment, Dr. Samuel Adejare, in a statement also warned all residents in the State of the consequences of the continuous heavy rainfall being experienced in most parts of Lagos on lives and properties.

Adejare noted that rainfall was bound to disrupt normal activities as well as have an untoward effect on landed properties, roads and environment.

He implored all Lagosians to, as much as possible, stay indoors during rainfall, except it is important to their safety and livelihood.

“You are implored as much as possible to stay indoors unless it is essential to your safety and livelihood. However, we strongly advise those who live in lowland and close to water bodies to move upland,” he said.

He added that officers from the Ministry had been deployed to coastal areas and sites that were susceptible to flooding as part of efforts to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.

While pledging the preparedness of the present administration to ensuring the well-being and comfort of all citizens, Adejare implored Lagosians to call the free toll lines of 112 or 767 for necessary assistance in case of emergency.