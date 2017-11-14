Reinhard Bonnke ends farewell crusade

…Prays for Nigerian leaders

In what could be described as one of the most successful gathering with a blessed weather for the whole five days, the much talked about and one of the most expected events in the country has come and gone – but the memories will linger in the minds of many Nigerians.

Addressing the mammoth crowd that is overwhelming in an emotional laden voice, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke said his last prayers for Nigeria, a country he has been visiting for his global crusade since 1985.

His words: “As I bid Nigeria farewell, I pray for the national needs of this country, I say God bless the country Nigeria, I pray for God’s blessings upon the people, I pray for wisdom for President Buhari to lead this nation and to have the grace to take the right decision concerning this country.

I pray for Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo for God to bless him, I pray for Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun that God should bless him, I pray for Lagos State governor, Akiwunmi Ambode that the Rivers of the Living Waters flow through Lagos and I remove all the powers of the devil from the land.

Bonnke also prayed for the salvation of Nigeria while breaking the yoke of poverty upon the land saying poverty is a pain on the people and if Jesus can have compassion on the pain of the sick, He should equally heal the pain of poverty and have compassion on the poor.

His words “Look upon the poor Lord and help them on their feet, I pray for unemployed graduates that cannot get jobs proportionate to their certificates, I pray that God should put food on the table of each home and family,

I break the curse of poverty, I pray that criminals should exchange their guns for the Bible, I pray against youths unemployment and pray for God fearing leaders for Nigeria and that this society be free of corruption.”