Recent Lassa fever outbreak affected 19 states – Institute

By
DTN
-
0
Luth

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday confirmed, at least one reported Lassa fever case, in each of 19 states in the current outbreak which started in December 2016.

The development was published in a report on NCDC’s website.

The 19 states are Ogun, Bauchi, Plateau, Ebonyi, Ondo, Edo, Taraba, Nasarawa, Rivers, Kaduna, Gombe, Cross River, Borno, Kano, Kogi, Enugu, Anambra, Kwara and Lagos.

The report said the outbreak was active in Ondo, Edo, Plateau, Bauchi, Ogun, Kaduna, Kwara and Lagos states.

The report said that since the onset of the outbreak in December 2016, a total of 263 cases had been classified, 249 confirmed and 85 deaths recorded.

The report also said one new suspected case was reported in Plateau, two new confirmed cases were reported in Edo but no death recorded within the week.

There were three pending results, two from Ondo and one from Plateau, the report added. (NAN)

SHARE
Previous articleTwo Kano State pilgrims die in Saudi Arabia
Next articleTin-Can Customs generate N183bn in 8 months
DTN
Afolabi Adesola is a Nigerian based financial journalist that has the passion for demystifying figures to tell clearer business stories. During her free time, she reads journals and novels. She loves watching movies, and Nigerian sitcoms. She co-runs a mini NGO #ProjectSALT, setup in support of today’s African Lady.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply