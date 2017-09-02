Recall threat: Ben Bruce visits constituents amidst protest

The Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Mr. Ben Bruce, has finally bow to pressure of his recall threats by his constituents mainly students who threatened to begin a process of recall, as he meets with stakeholders amidst protest.

The people had lamented that the senator was not in good relationship with them and also shying away from constituency responsibility.

The aggrieved constituents had earlier issued 10 days ultimatum which elapsed 31 August 2017, for the senator to organise a town hall meeting with his constituents or face a mass protest at the National Assembly.

The Senator who arrived the Ijaw House venue of the town hall meeting along Alameiseigha expressway, hours after the people waited and called off the meeting but later reconvened was smuggled in and out of the hall through the back door by stakeholders to avoid embarrassment.

Mr, Ben Bruce, while addressing the people, appealed for understanding from the people, adding that he is doing so much for the people but it is a difficult situation he found himself at the upper chamber.

He also said” Don’t take your anger to the point where you disrupt meetings, if I walk away I still remain a successful person but it has not helped you in anyway”

Bruce, submitted that as a senator he does not write checks but only speak to make laws that will benefit the people, adding that he has been fighting for the construction of the Brass/ Nembe Road which will soon be added to the budget and implementation will follow.

“The Nembe/Brass Road is a priority for us as a people because of the economy values, and I will do everything to see it becomes a reality, it is a difficult situation that I am, I have been fighting for the project severally and it has giving me grey hair”

They said the road is 100 billion naira but I said even if it is 1 trillion it will be done, because I know the benefits of the road to our country, am not ignorant, I know what is right. I believe that road will be included in the budget because I will do what ever it takes to ensure that road is done, I sent engineers here and you can all see the architectural work here. As long as you voted me that dream will be done, the Minister has also assured of the shore protection in Brass will also be in the budget.

The youths have the right to be angry, I feel your pains and we need to sit down and discourse because as a senator I can’t do everything but we can do it together. I will inaugurate a liaison office so that complaints and other issues will be addressed accordingly.

In his brief, Chairman of the occasion, Mr. George Fente, said it was wrong for the youths to display political rascality by going to the social media and vent their anger and grievances, adding that thank God they felt remorse and apologised for their action.

According to Deputy Chief whip of the state Assembly, Chief Mitema Obodor, stated that the people are proud of the Senator and his wealth of experience despite a first timer in Upper Chamber, adding that he has been representing the people well.

Akam James, Yenagoa