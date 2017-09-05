REALISSUESCONFERENCE: AUNTLANDA, DEBBY ENONMOH, OVIE DANIELS, FAVOUR SHOW TO TACKLE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, COURTSHIP MANDATE AND MORE

Humanitarian Dr. Yolanda N. George known as Aunt Landa alongside Ovie Daniels and Chuks Amaike have been scheduled to speak at the maiden edition of Real Issues Conference holding at His Grace Events Centre, off Orchid Hotel Road Lekki, Lagos on Saturday, September 16, 2017, by 10 am.

The Real Issues Conference, which is organized by an esteemed motivational speaker and entrepreneur Debby Enenmoh, is set to educate, encourage and empower every Nigerian from all walks of life.

The conference will address issues such as sexualization, prioritizing spouse, abusive relationships, courtship and other key areas that affect people’s relationship.

Speaking on why the event is imperative for residents in Lagos, Debby Enenmoh remarked ‘’The conference is aimed at adding value to people’s lives, there is a need for people all over Nigeria to share and discuss real life issues. This conference is also set to reach out to the broken hearted, the lonely, and neglected people in the society. Many people have been victims of sexual and domestic abuse, that is why the conference will also address any question that may arise in relation to violence, so that people’s issues can be resolved physically, mentally and spiritually.

Registration for the event is free but interested participants are advised to register online at www.gracelifeevents.com

There will be free shuttle buses at Surulere: National Stadium. Contact (08099929511) and Yaba: University of Lagos, New Hall. Contact (08074588486).

Attendees are advised to arrive promptly as the buses will move by 8 am.