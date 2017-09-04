PUNCH correspondent escapes death from suspected robbers

The Plateau State correspondent of The PUNCH newspapers, Mr Friday Olokor, and two other persons on Saturday escaped death by whiskers, following attack on them by suspected robbers on their way to Abuja.

The incident was said to have created panic among commuters, his colleagues and communities in Jos and Abuja.

According to an eyewitness, who sought anonymity, the incident took place at Gitata – Gunduma Road along Keffi-Kaduna Expressway at about 11:50 am, just after a big company under construction. The suspected robbers were said to have hauled big stones on the rear glass of Olokor’s car at a spot where there were big potholes and shattered rear glass of his car to pieces.

Those with Olokor in the vehicle are the Oyo State-born businessman and contractor, Adesokan Fijabi, who was traveling to Akure and Samuel Dul Shetur, Lantang, Plateau State-born official of a popular Hotel in Gwarinpa, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in Abuja.

Olokor, a journalist and civil rights activist noted that although the mission of the robbers was for evil; he was

not sure if it was for instant robbery or abduction for ransom.

He said, “Thank you Jesus. It is not us but God., it’s not that I was smart. It was divine escape from vicious suspected robbers . We’re not safe in this country. Should I stop driving and be using public transport or buy a smaller car. I understand they target big cars. My car is not the type used by Senators and politicians.

“But it is also not a very cheap car, considering the weak strength of the Naira. If their mission was abduction for a ransom, who would have paid the money? To you Lord, I give the thanks and glory”.

He further said that, “The voice of God told me, ‘Na dem, don’t stop’ and so I didn’t stop; I was traveling from Jos to Abuja for the Sallah. When we eventually stopped in a safer place in the community, we saw some young men and women with long sticks, the type used for whipping recalcitrant cows. We told them of our encounter with the deadly beats.

“They asked us where the incident took place and we told them. One of the young men shook his head but showed no empathy. Instead, he was smiling. Then, we suspected that we may be in their den and I zoomed off to the next police checkpoint.

“There, some good police officers from MOPOL 38, Akwanga on Highway Patrol informed us that two of the armed robbers terrorizing commuters in the area were caught two days ago, while their leader escaped.

“The Police officers said robbery on the road does not know time: It could be morning, afternoon, evening or night.

They alleged that the perpetrators are suspected Fulani Boys from Bauchi. When I told them that I went to some suspected Fulani boys and narrated my encounter, one of the officers said, that is their den. Their feeling could be that they have missed target.

“You’re a bad market for them. Yes, Na them. All the robberies on this road are carried out by the suspected Fulani Boys. Please go to church tomorrow and give thanks to God”, one of the police officers said.

The officers commended the DPO in Gitata Police Division sayings that, “He doesn’t rest because of the activities of these gangsters.”