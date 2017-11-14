Public office holders urged to promote peace among Nigerians

Chairman, Lagos State chapter of the Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, Apostle Dr. Joseph Adagba, has urged political leaders in the country to promote peace among all Nigerians and also carry out on developmental projects for the people.

Adagba said this, on Saturday, at the closing ceremony of the Fourth Annual General Conference of the body in Lagos.

He said, “After some two and half years of new governments at the state and the national levels, my appeal to those in authority is to, at all times, put in their best so that the citizens can enjoy the dividends of democratic government.

“We enjoy peace now than the past years. We should not go to sleep until our dear nation becomes the leader of all black nations in the world.”

Adagba, who commended Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for the numerous developmental projects being carried out in the state, also urged other political leaders to strive to fulfill their pre-election campaign promises to them.

The Chairman, Planning Committee, Evang. Rotimi Odugbesan, said the conference which held between November 9 and 11, was to enrich participants’ spiritual life and their socio-economic and political knowledge

“At the end, it is our aim that beneficiaries of the conference would have been well-equipped to manage all manners of challenges they are confronted with at home or in our various houses of worship,” he said.

Two Lagos State lawmakers, Akeem Bello and Victor Akande, were honoured at the event. They both commended the Cherubim & Seraphim church for promoting religious harmony in the state.