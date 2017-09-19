PTAD records hitch- free pension verification exercise in Lagos

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate’s (PTAD’s) verification exercise for retired Federal Government workers has recorded a hitch-free exercise in Lagos, despite the large turnout of retirees in the state.

This is the second and third phases of the nationwide verification exercise for retired civil service pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) in the South West geo-political zone.

Executive Secretary of PTAD, Barr. Sharon Ikeazor, who declared the exercise open at exactly 8am on Monday, said it would last for two weeks, starting from Monday 18 to 29 September, 2017.

Ikeazor said that the verification exercise would take place simultaneously at five different locations in the former capital city of the country.

She maintained that the exercise was designed to provide fool proof data for all federal pensioners after verification processes that terminate at the quality assurance stage, adding that PTDA would commence the payment of benefit to genuine pensioners three months after the expiration of the exercise.

The verification of pensioners throughout the country started in 2015 in the South-East and the North-West zones.

The centres, where the field verification exercises are being conducted are; Alausa, Yaba, Ketu, Amuwo Odofin and Agege.

In Agege centre, where our correspondent was stationed, a total of 4,259 pensioners are expected to be verified and captured into the database of the agency. The Directorate said that a total of 21,295 federal civil service retirees would be verified in Lagos.

The PTAD boss, while commenting on the exercise, expressed satisfaction that the exercise had been successful; and that the retirees were complying with the requirements accordingly.

She put the number of pensioners to be captured on the first day of the exercise in Agege at 750, just as she assured that the government was fully committed to ensuring that all eligible pensioners in the country would be captured and paid accordingly.

Commenting on the exercise, one of the pensioners, Alhaji Animasaun Wasiu, appreciated the government’s effort in ensuring the verification was orderly.

Wasiu said: “I thank the Federal Government for this exercise. As you can see, it’s very orderly. They have information even at the gate for you to know your eligibility status. From the gate, you will know whether you are qualified to be verified and paid the pension or not. So, if you don’t meet the listed conditions, you simply go back, because you don’t have any business going into the venue.”

He said,”So, that alone reduced the crowd; and while inside, there are enough workers to attend to pensioners, and that reduced tension and made the exercise hitch- free. The government served us refreshment; and this is commendable.”

Mr. Wale Oke, described the arrangement as adequate because, there were different sections for different categories of issues to be addressed. He urged the management of PTAD to keep up the temple; and ensure all eligible pensioners are captured.

Oke said, “First and foremost, I want to thank the Federal Government for remembering pensioners, a labourer is worthy of his dues; and this verification is a means to ensure that we get our dues. The government wants to stop ghost pensioners with this exercise; and that is a commendable effort. Though, I came from a very far place, but I have to be here to ensure I am captured.”

PTAD had already removed no fewer than 15,200 fictitious names from the FG’s payroll since 2016.

The ongoing biometric verification of Federal Civil Service pensioners is aimed at providing accurate database and eliminate ghost pensioners who may want to benefit from the payment of pension allowance.