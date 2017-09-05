Probe me after my tenure — Gov Lalong

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state said his successor can go after him when he leaves office if any trace of corruption were found in his governance.

Speaking at an interactive session with beneficiaries of the federal government’s Social Investment Programmes in Jos, Lalong said he is determined to set a precedence for transparency in governance.

He said his administration will hunt down anyone who has siphoned state funds in the past, saying that “the aim is to return the dues of the state for proper usage in line with democratic principles.

“It is also to set the tone for future governmental operations where every governor must adhere to due process and eschew corruption”, he said.

Responding the Publicity Secretary of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State, John Akans, said Gov. Lalong should stop deceiving the public as he will not only be arrested after his tenure come 2019 but will also be prosecuted.

He said the Governor has borrowed more than N42bn in Just two years without any tangible project to show for it.

His words, “in just two years, the APC administration has borrowed more than N42bn with no tangible results to show.

“The Governor has not been able to articulate and enunciate clear economic and social policies that will leave marked improvements in the lives of the people of the State, rather, the Governor’s lack of vision has turned the Government House into an exclusive club where impunity, imposition and total disregard for constitutionalism have become the order of the day”, Akans said.