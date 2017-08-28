Pro-Buhari group urges Nigerians to focus on issues of unity

The North Central Zone of the Buhari Campaign Organization (BCO), has appealed to all progressive minded Nigerians, lovers of democracy and democratic dividends to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari in the onerous task of taking Nigeria to an enviable height among the comity of nations.

According to the BCO, “We admonish all Nigerians to continue to see themselves as brothers, sisters, friends and not enemies because united we stand, divided we fall.

“Nigerians, irrespective of their differences, should continue to pray for the President to succeed in the interest of the larger interest of the country.

“We want to specially appeal to all progressive minded Nigerians, lovers of democracy and democratic dividends to rally round, support, join hands with and help our loving and amiable President Muhammadu Buhari to succeed by focusing on issues that are capable of uniting the country rather than those that have the tendency to divide her and tear the people apart.

“We do not have any iota of doubt in our minds that only a healthy and stronger Buhari would be able to concentrate more vigorously on the task of taking the nation to a greater height, thereby building the country to the envy of others among the comity of nations.

“President Buhari’s recovery is a good news not only for Nigeria and Nigerians, but to the entire black race and the whole world as whatever affects any part of the body, affects the whole body.

“There is no gainsaying about the fact that the divine healing of our President will go a long way to reduce the needless conspiracy theories surrounding his health.

“The BCO will also like to use this opportunity to counsel all Nigerians, especially the political elite, irrespective of ethnic, religion or political affiliation, against the propagation and promotion of hate politics for selfish benefits.

“We admonish all Nigerians to continue to see themselves as brothers, sisters, friends and not enemies because united we stand, divided we fall.

Nigerians, irrespective of their differences, should continue to pray for the President to succeed in the interest of the larger interest of the country.

“On our part, the BCO will continue to rally round President Muhammadu Buhari by giving him all the needed support that will enable him achieve his various campaign promises to the generality of the people of this great nation-Nigeria”, the organization said.