Pro-Biafra Group, Hausas Clash In Rivers

Palpable tension has gripped residents of some communities in Rivers State following the clash between members of Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) and Hausas.

Reports suggest the clash was sparked by the invasion of Nnamdi Kanu’s home by soldiers on Tuesday.

The incident started when the suspected members of IPOB gathered at Timber Junction in Oyibo Local Government Area of the state awaiting other members to join a procession to Aba, Abia.

The IPOB members blocked the Aba-Port Harcourt expressway and set up bonfire in the middle of the road, obstructing traffic and causing fear among the residents.

Eyewitnesses say there was a face-off between IPOB members and soldiers who were drafted to the scene to maintain law and order.

The confrontation led to some members venting their anger on the Hausa community in the area.

Two persons allegedly sustained life-threatening injuries and a mosque burnt.

The spokesman for 6 division of Nigerian army in Port Harcourt, Aminu Illiyasu confirmed the clash and added that troops were deployed to restore law and order in the area.

“We learnt that some IPOB members disturbed the peace by attacking the Hausa community and threatening to burn down a mosque in Oyibo local government area in Rivers,” he said.

“We are yet to confirm if anyone was injured or killed during the clash but be assured that normalcy is currently being restored to the area.

“I am still awaiting the full report of event and as such details are still sketchy at the moment.”

Iliyasu said deployment of troops to the area was unconnected to Operation Python Dance, currently ongoing in five states of the south-east zone.