Pro-Biafra Agitators, Soldiers Clash In Abia

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra in Abia have reportedly engaged soldiers in a bloody duel.

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday night reportedly engaged soldiers in Umuahia, Abia State, in a bloody fight.

The confrontation was said to have taken place at the popular Isi Gate in the state capital.

It was gathered that the clash spilled to other parts of the capital, resulting in tension among residents.

Trouble started when soldiers at a checkpoint around Isi Gate stopped a commercial tricycle operator and demanded that the driver should hand over to him the Biafra and IPOB insigma in his tricycle, but the driver refused.

It was learned that the situation degenerated into a heated argument which attracted crowd.

When the soldiers saw that the area was already charged, they were said to have shot into the air to scare people away.

But it was gathered that the crowd overpowered them and injured some of them in the process.

Another account of the clash claimed that some soldiers stationed at Isi Gate were collecting money from commercial tricycle operators.

But when one of the operators refused giving them money, one of the soldiers was said to have slapped the commercial tricycle operator.

Members of the union in solidarity with their member, according to the report, then engaged the soldiers in a fight.