Principal tasks FG on provision of ICT facilities in Unity Schools

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, and the Chairman, Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, have paid a high level management audit exercise visit to the Federal Government Girls’ College, Bwari, to ascertain availability and adequacy of facilities and resources particularly for the Junior Secondary School component of the College.

The visit afforded the Minister and the Senate Committee Chairman the opportunity to meet with the Director/Principal of the College, Mrs. Stellamaris Omu and other management staff to get acquainted with their needs. .

Mallam Adamu and Senator Wamakko were conducted round some of the facilities in the College including the Library, Information Communication and Technology Centre, Multipurpose Hall, Sports Field, Classrooms, Dining Hall, Vocational and Technical Workshops/ Laboratories and some uncompleted projects.

The principal of the college, Mrs Stellamaris Omu expressed appreciation of the college tom the esteemed guests for selecting FGGC Bwari in their maiden visit to any unity school.

“It is a great privilege and honour to receive your esteemed persons in the College , at this time , when the College is on vacation. We would have appreciated this visit when the College is in session , as it would have afforded your distinguished persons an opportunity to interact with all groups of Learners”.

Mrs Omu listed some of the challenges of the school to include incomplete and broken perimeter fence, inadequate Dining Hall space (Girls eat in batches and this affects our daily routines) and inadequate Information Communication Technology facilities for the large number of learners as well as insufficient budgetary provision for overheads, amongst others.

“Sirs, we pray that your coming will bring the College the needed enhancement of our existing facilities in line with quality education delivery for the Girl-Child. It is our desire that you will sometime, despite your tight schedules, visit us again and especially , during the academic session” .

The duo however stressed the need for the College to have a modern Assembly Hall as a matter of priority considering the population of the Learners.

The Hon. Minister commended the Management and Staff of the College for the enthusiasm in welcoming him on his maiden visit to any Unity College in the country.

The Senate Committee Chairman was equally impressed with what he saw during the visit and promised that issues relating to some of the challenges will be attended to in due course, while encouraging the staff to be diligent in their duties.

Esther Taiwo