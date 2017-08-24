President Buhari Signs Bilateral Agreement On Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Instruments of Ratification for a number of agreements covering Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin & Intellectual Property Protection.

He noted that today’s ratification of Agreements is an important step, in line with the delivery of our Anti-Corruption & Economic Diversification Vision.

The President added that he has directed all relevant Government agencies and bodies to commence immediate implementation of these Agreements.

He made this known via his twitter handle.