President Buhari reportedly leaving for Washington, DC on Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari will reportedly leave the country on Monday for a visit to Washington, DC, United States.

According to Sahara Reporters. the trip is at the invitation of the US president Donald Trump.

Trump had reportedly extended the invitation in February, shortly after his inauguration.

A source told Sahara Reporters President Buhari will leave his hometown, Daura, at 9:15 AM by helicopter to the Katsina Airport, where he will take the presidential jet to Washington, DC.

The source claimed the president had planned to combine his trip to the US with his participation at the UN General Assembly in New York from September 21 to 25, 2017, but ultimately decided against it.