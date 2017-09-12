Presidency denies snubbing Gov Ganduje in Daura

The Presidency has denied reports that President Muhammadu Buhari refused to grant audience to Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje during the recent Eid-el-Kabir holidays which the President observed in his hometown in Daura, Katsina State.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina described the report as “the antics of mischief makers, who wish to score cheap political points against the Kano State governor.”

He said that the President had received Ganduje along with others a few weeks ago in London and the Kano State governor had also welcomed the President alongside many others on his return to the country on August 19. Adesina expressed surprise why such a person then would be snubbed “as being reported, particularly on social media?”

He said, “Ganduje had visited Daura during the Sallah holidays to commiserate with the Emir of Daura, His Royal Highness Faruk Umar Faruk, who had recently lost his younger brother, Barde n’Daura. The governor then used the opportunity to be part of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“There is absolutely no reason for President Buhari to have snubbed Gov. Ganduje, or anybody else for that matter. It is not in the character of our President.”