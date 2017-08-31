Power Failure Interrupt Business At The Murtala Muhammed Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has formally apologised to Nigerians over the power failure that interrupted business at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA), Lagos.

The power failure at the airport grounded activities for more than one hour before the battle to restore light in the ever busy airport was successful.

Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, the General Manager (Corporate Communications) of FAAN, apologised on Thursday in Lagos with an explanation that the outage happened on Wednesday night.

Engineers from FAAN restored electricity to the terminal as passengers conducted their activities in the dark with some clutching to flash lights.

She explained that “a minor power interruption at the airport caused the disruption, but engineers swung into action’’ and that normalcy had returned.

“FAAN wishes to apologise to passengers, airlines and the general public for the inconvenience caused by this interruption.

“The authority is assuring airport users of safety and security at airports at all times,” she said.

She said that power problem at the Lagos Airport was caused by the construction work going on there.