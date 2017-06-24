Polio immunisation: Katsina State targets 2m children

The Katsina State Government says it will immunise no fewer than two million children during the next round of Immunisation Plus Days (IPDs). Mr Abba Musa, the Assistant Health Educator, Katsina State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, made this known on Saturday in Katsina at a media focus group meeting.

Musa said that the exercise meant for children below five years, would be conducted between July 8 and July 11 across the state.

The health official said that the team of vaccinators would be going from house-to-house to administer the Oral Polio Vaccines (OPV) to the targeted children in all the 34 local government areas.

Musa said that the OPV was harmless, urging parents to present their children to the vaccinators for the vaccines.

He said that other team of vaccinators would be stationed in some places to immunise children against other child killer diseases.

The official listed the diseases to include measles, hepatitis, tetanus, tuberculosis and diphtheria.

Musa urged the media to intensify efforts toward enlightening the public on the dangers associated with rejecting the OPV.

The health educator said that the measure would also assist to reduce the cases of non-compliance in high risks areas of the state.