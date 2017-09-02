Police Vow To Stop Kanu From Fleeing If Court Revokes Bail

Police said that it had placed the self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, under tight surveillance.

The police seem to have adopted ‘Operation Nnamdi Kanu Must Not Escape’ in case his bail is revoked for allegedly flouting some conditions.

The Federal Government had last week asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to revoke the bail granted to Kanu, who is being prosecuted along with others on treasonable felony.

The government filed an application asking the court to revoke his bail and direct security agencies to re-arrest him.

The prosecution had said that instead of using the opportunity of his bail to attend to his health needs, Kanu had gone ahead to inaugurate a security outfit, known as Biafra Security Service.

The prosecution said this constituted a threat to national security.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, confirmed that the police had deployed more riot policemen in the South-East and South-South regions to avert a breach of security and maintain law and order.

He said, “We are not leaving anything to chance; we are to ensure there is law and order and any pronouncement from the court would be strictly enforced. We are watching the situation closely. We have made enough deployments and we are going to act appropriately.”