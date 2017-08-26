Police refers Senator Misau to Senate ethics committee for sanctions

The Nigeria Police Force has referred Senator Isah Hamman Misau to the Senate’s ethics and privileges committee for appropriate sanction over alleged publication of falsehood in some national dailies against the force.

In a statement signed and made available to the Daily Times by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh O Moshood, the police described senator Misau allegations as a deliberate attempt to malign the integrity of the Force.

The senator had on August 22, 2017, made a publication in a national daily newspaper (not the Daily Times) with the caption ‘Bribe for Promotion: Senator asks DSS to Probe Police, PSC.’

According to the statement, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, after the allegations set up a special panel with a mandate to investigate the allegations from the Senator and other petitions and complaints that may be emanating from Police officers or members of the public on accusations of payment of money for special promotion.

However, the statement further claimed that the Special Investigation Panel subsequently sent two invitation letters to Senator Misau to meet with the panel while, the other was written directly to him to provide evidence in written form to substantiate and shed light on his allegations.

The statement claimed that the senator declined to honour the 2 letters and when some members of the panel visited him, he bluntly refused to make statement on his allegations.

Frustrated with the action of the senator, the police force said it was left with no other alternative but to report him to the senate ethics committee for sanctions.

“It is incumbent on the Force to educate the Senator and set the record straight that the Nigeria Police Force has the right as provided for in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to investigate all allegations of crime and other infractions of law against anyone including an Institution. It is also pertinent to state that issues of promotions are internal matter within the Force and there are effective mechanisms to check excesses in the Force

“From available record, Senator Isah Hamman Misau, the Senate Committee Chairman on Navy was an Ex- Police Officer who left the Nigeria Police Force at the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police after being charged with several acts of serious misconducts, unprofessional wrong doings contrary to discipline, and other discreditable improper behaviours un-becoming of a Police officer and that are inimical to image of the Nigeria Police Force, which can lead to dismissal or compulsory retirement from the Force.

“He was under Pending Disciplinary Matter (PDM), to appear and face Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) before he hurriedly exited unceremoniously from the Force.

“The Force hereby requests that the Senate’s Ethics and Privileges Committee look into the circumstances as mentioned above in the best interest of the National Assembly and the Nation,” the statement added.