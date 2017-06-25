Police Under Pressure to Release Kidnapper Evans

The Police have revealed they are under pressure to release kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans.

Evans was arrested two weeks ago at his mansion at Magodo Estate, Lagos.

The notorious kidnapper has been on the police wanted list for over seven years.

Acting Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Galadanshi Dasuki, while addressing newsmen on Saturday at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja, said they will not release Evans, despite calls from different quarters to do so.

“Evans has been a kidnapper for a long time and has been on the wanted list of the Police in Anambra, Abuja, Enugu, Edo and Lagos states.

“He also has a criminal gang, some of whom have been arrested in Enugu and Lagos. But there are still more out there. Therefore, this needs a painstaking investigation

“Besides, we need to understudy him as well as debrief him. By so doing, we intend to use his tactics to get others. He will eventually be charged to court after investigation is concluded,” Dasuki said.

Source: Daily Post