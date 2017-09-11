police parade suspected ritual killer in rivers

THE Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mr. Ahmed Zaki, on Monday paraded the rearrested Ifeanyi Dike, who allegedly murdered his eight-year-old niece, Victory Chikamso Nmezuwuba, for rituals.

He was paraded at the State Command in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, before a crowd of onlookers who were eager to catch a glimpse of the suspect.

Dike was caught by a local vigilance group during a failed attempt to dispose the body of Chikamso after removing some body parts, including her eyes and tongue.

The suspect escaped while in police custody, but was rearrested in Jos, Plateau State, on Friday by a team of policemen.