Police, OPC In Closed Door Meeting Over Baddo, Kidnappers In Ikorodu [Photos]

Top authorities in the Lagos Police Command have summoned an emergency meeting with leaders of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) led by its National Leader, Otunba Gani Adams and other vigilante groups.

The meeting as we were told, is geared towards combatting incessant kidnapping and cultism attacks in Ikorodu axis of the state.

Aside, OPC National Leader, Otunba Gani Adams, other present were OPC New Era leader – Mr Rasak Arogundade; the Onyabo leader – Mr Kamorudeen Bombata, as well as other vigilante group leaders in the area. More photos…