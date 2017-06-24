Police moves to halt rape menace in Plateau

Police in Plateau yesterday has declared zero tolerance on the high rising of rape case in the State, says the Commissioner of Police CP Peter Ogunyanwo.

Speaking to newsmen at the Police Officers Mess in Jos, the Police Commissioner said the command has employed different strategies and workable security measures to stem the tide, adding that the command has enjoyed support from the public and the Media in the area of information supply which has helped in the arrest of perpetrators.

Ogunyanwo said about 2210hrs on the 10th of June 2017, one Ali Usman of Bulbulla area of Jos reported at Angwan Rogo Division that her six years old daughter Khadija Ali was raped by a 35 years old man, Ibrahim Mukaila of the same address, saying, that Mukaila was immediately arrested and both the victim and the suspect were rushed to the Police clinic in Jos where it was confirmed that the six years old was defiled.

In other similar incidence, the CP said, “on the 5th of June 2017 about 1700hrs one Sati Usman of Ikukumung village of Tudun Wada area of Jos reported at the A Division Police station that his daughter Judith Sati aged three years old was raped by a 43 year old man, Daniel Yahaya of the same address; the DPO of the Division arrested the suspect who confessed to the crime and has since been charged to court and reminded in prison custody.

“On the 17th of March at about 1800hrs, one Mr. Shafiu Samila reported to the station that one Abdulahi Yusuf aged 50, who happen to be his neighbour has constantly sexually violated his five years old niece Fatima Ibrahim; the suspect has since been taken to court and reminded in prison”, the CP said.

The Commissioner said the command has recorded so many cases and has treated same within the confines of the law, adding that the war on criminal activities in the state is continuing with renewed vigor and determination despite logistics challenges facing the command.