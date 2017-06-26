Police move to halt rape menace in Plateau

The police in Plateau state has declared zero tolerance for the upsurge in rape cases in the state, says the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Peter Ogunyanwo.

Speaking to newsmen on Sunday at the Police Officers Mess in Jos, the police commissioner said the command has employed different strategies and workable security measures to stem the tide, noting that the command has enjoyed support from the public and the media in the area of information supply which has helped in the arrest of perpetrators.

Ogunyanwo said at about 10.00pm on the June 10, 2017, one Ali Usman of Bulbulla area of Jos reported at Angwan Rogo Division that her six year old daughter, Khadija Ali, was raped by a 35 year old man, Ibrahim Mukaila of the same address, saying that Mukaila was immediately arrested and both the victim and the suspect were rushed to the police clinic in Jos where it was confirmed that the girl was defiled.

In a similar incident, the CP said, “on the June 5, 2017 at about 5pm, one Sati Usman of Ikukumung village of Tudun Wada area of Jos reported at the A Division Police station that his daughter Judith Sati aged three years old was raped by a 43 year old man, Daniel Yahaya, of the same address; the DPO of the Division arrested the suspect who confessed to the crime and has since been charged to court and reminded in prison custody.

“On March 17, 2017 at about 6pm, one Mr. Shafiu Samila, reported to the station that one Abdulahi Yusuf, 50, who happens to be his neighbor, has constantly sexually violated his five year old niece, Fatima Ibrahim; adding that the suspect has since been taken to court and reminded in prison,” the CP said.

The commissioner said the command has recorded so many cases and has treated same within the confines of the law, adding that the war on criminal activities in the state is continuing with renewed vigor and determination despite logistics challenges facing the command.

Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos