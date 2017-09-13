Police launch ‘Bail is Free’ campaign

The Inspector- General of Police,(IGP), Mr Ibrahim Idris, has reiterated the determination of the force to police the country based on international core values of policing and integrity.

Idris, represented by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood, said this at the launching of the Police Command in Niger “Bail is Free” campaign in Minna on Wednesday.

He said that special X-squad had been deployed to monitor compliance of ‘Bail is Free’ campaign across the country.

The IGP said that the officers had been empowered to arrest, detain and discipline any erring police officer found wanting.

“I have already directed Assistant Inspectors- General of Police, Commissioners of police as well as Area Commandeers to ensure that bail is free is posted in the crime branch,’’ he said.

The IGP also ordered that bail is free in ‘’statement rooms, charge rooms and other conspicuous locations in all police divisions across the country.”

Idris solicited the support of traditional rulers, development associations, opinion leaders as well as youth leaders to take the bail is free campaign to the grassroots.

He said the police would ensure that the rule of law prevails in all its actions and activities.

Idris called on the officers and men to always demonstrate courage, compassion and professionalism to ensure effective policing.

Earlier, Mr Austine Agbonlahor, the Commissioner of Police in Niger, said that the command had declared zero tolerance for corruption.

Agbonlahor said that Area Commanders (AC) and Division Police Officers(DPO) across the state had been directed to ensure compliance of the bail is free irrespective of area of jurisdictions.

He appealed to the media to sensitise residents to volunteer information that would assist the police apprehend bad elements in the society.

The police commissioner stressed that effective policing would only be possible if all assist the police with intelligence reports about happenings in their environment.

(NAN)