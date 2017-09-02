Police dismiss corporal for murder, arrest 304 suspects, promotes 144 officers

The Commissioner of Police in Plateau State Peter Ogunyanwo, has said the command has dismissed a police officer who shut and killed a citizen.

“Police under my watch must be human in dealing with the public, that was why we dismissed a police corporal who killed someone. The officer was tried and convicted, after has been charge to court”.

In another twist, the Commissioner has also decorated 144 police officers who were due for promotion, haven contributed positively to the force.

Mr. Ogunyanwo made the disclosure yesterday in Jos, during a parley with newsmen.

He also said the command arrested 304 suspects within the month of July and August, with 235 criminal cases still pending at the command, adding that 2 out of 6 vehicles stolen in the state in the month of August was also recovered.

However in appreciation for good work and encouraging officers to sustain the tempo, the Commissioner gave cash award to three officers for arresting 4 suspects who allegedly kill a clergy.

Daily Times reports that the benefiting officers are three Deputy Superintendent of police (DSPs), who were promoted to the rank of Superintendent of police (SP), while 140 police Inspectors, were equally promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of police ASP making a total 144 officers promoted at the Plateau State Police Command in 2017.