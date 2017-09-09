Police celebrate killing of notorious serial killer who killed 6 policemen, 19 Christian worshippers

The Kogi Police Command said on Friday that the state would experience quiet and peace with the killing of the notorious serial killer, Lukman Issah a.k.a commander, on Sept. 3 at Obeiba.

Lukman, according to the police, had killed six policemen and 19 Christian worshippers before he met his waterloo in an operation led by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

“He was a vicious bloodletting, serial killer and arsonist.

“In the past years, he held forth in the crime world, leaving many deaths, robberies and arson on his trail.

“Countless number of uniformed personnel including policemen, soldiers and even prison officers posted to the state as well as other innocent Nigerians met their untimely death as they were murdered in cold blood by Lukman and his gang,” the police said in a statement.

The statement signed by the command’s spokesman, DSP William Aya, was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The police said Lukman, who hailed from Emani Clan of Obeiba-Ihima area of Okehi Local Government Area, “enjoyed a long reign from 2001 to Sept. 3, 2017 before it was cut short.”

Crimes committed by Lukman and his gang include the killing of two police officers on stop-and-search operation on Ogori/Magongo-Okene Road on May 15 this year.

“During the attack, the leader of the Police team ASP Adetoye Okuntade of Ogori/Magongo Division and Inspr. Ochekpo Amanyi of 37 Police Mobile Force Squadron were shot dead while the patrol vehicle used by the team was set ablaze.

““Two AK 47 riffles in custody of the two deceased officers were taken away with a total 60 rounds of ammunition.

“His gang also attacked men of 37 Police Mobile Force on special duty at Adogo in Ajaokuta Local Government Area and killed four of them — Insp. Maxwell Dan-Zaria , Sgt. Moses Usman, Cpl. Sunday Ogbole and Constable Bulus Linka.

“They were the brain behind the Aug. 6, 2012 bloody gun attack on worshippers at a branch of Deeper Life Bible Church, Otite near Federal College of Education, Okene, where 19 worshippers were shot dead while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“Lukman was also a terror to his Ihima community as he shot dead one of the traditional rulers, the Ohireba of Ihima in February 2012.

“The Ohireba of Ihima was relaxing in the front of his house in the evening when he was shot dead. The killing was linked to the stoppage of Okiri masquerade outing during the fuel subsidy crisis, ” the statement said.

It said before Lukman succumbed, he resisted arrest, while his gang engaged the police in a gun battle with the operational vehicle riddled with bullets.

“ The police purposely did not want him dead as his death has denied the Force valuable information on his exploits and accomplices over the years as well as the recovered weapons in his possession.

“He was even taken to the hospital after the encounter, but unfortunately, he did not make it.”(NAN)