Police beef up security at NEMA hqtrs over possible IDP’s attack

The headquarters of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has been fortified with a detachment of police team from the FCT police command following incessant attack on Aid workers by Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Daily Times monitoring team that visited the NEMA headquarters in Abuja observed heavy presence of Police personnel in two police trucks as well as those of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who were also at the premises to provide the needed protection.

A source close to NEMA disclosed that since the attack on Aid workers started in the IDP camps in Maiduguri, the management of NEMA decided to request for the presence of more security personnel at the headquarters and around all NEMA offices across the federation to avoid possible attack on NEMA staff and facilities.

The sources further said that NEMA staff are even more cautious as they carry out their daily activities although they were not being molested by the police.

“The police are here because of security issues in the Northeast. Are you not aware that some UN workers were attacked in the IDP camps? That may be why the management ordered for more security personnel to protect the office” Daily times was informed.

Another staff, who wishes to remain anonymous also revealed that The Director General, Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja, gave approval for the redeployment of extra security personnel to provide extra cover to the management, staffs and NEMA facilities.

When our reporters placed a call on the Head of Media and Publicity of NEMA, Sani Datti, he said that all was fine and that there were no problems.

You may wish to recall that The World Food Programme (WFP) and the United Nations serving in an IDP camp at the Gubio camp in Maiduguri, suspended food due to incessant attack on the aid workers by the displaced persons.