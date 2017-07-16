Why Police arrested man posing as ‘female’ sex worker

The Plateau Police Command said it had apprehended a 25-year-old man for allegedly posing as ‘female sex worker’ in Jos.

The command’s spokesman, ASP Terna Tyopev, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Jos that the suspect, identified as Micheal Atseng, was arrested on July 13 at Gwom Guest House, Hwolshe, at about 9:30pm.

“The hotel management alerted us that someone is lodging in their hotel who poses as a woman but with physical features of a man.

“We mobilised our men and at exactly 9:30 pm, he was accosted and had been in our custody, ” Tyopev said.

Tyopev, who described the suspect as a “habitual homosexual’ said in 2016, he was arrested by soldiers but returned to his normal business after he was released.

He said the suspect, who usually disguised as a female prostitute, had lured many men in need of sexual satisfaction to take him in.

The spokesman described the suspect’s activities as ‘criminal’, adding that he was being thoroughly investigated.

“In the first instance, posing as someone you are not to deceive the public is criminal because only God knows how many men must have fallen victims of this act.

“Also, the law prohibiting homosexuality is still in force in Nigeria and anyone caught must be made to face full wrath of the law.

“We have had a lot of armed robbery cases where people are robbed at gun point, and people with such character also have the tendency to commit such crime.

“So, investigations are ongoing to unravel the real motive behind this act, to see if he is involved in other criminal activities, and to also forestall this bad trend in Plateau, ” he said.

Tyopev called on those who patronised commercial sex workers, to be extra careful

He urged the public to report to the police, the presence of such persons in their vicinity to help curb criminality in the state. (NAN)