Police arrest alleged abductor of 17-month old baby in kwara

The Police Command in Kwara says it has arrested the alleged abductor of a 17-month old baby and snatched the Hyundai car from the mother of the baby.

The Commissioner of Police in the state Mr Lawan Ado, disclosed this while addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Ilorin on Wednesday.

He gave the registration number of the car as Lagos EPE 168 CF, saying that it belonged to one Mrs Omotoyosi Adewoye of Gaa Akanbi Area in Ilorin.

Ado said the suspect who attended same church; Living Faith Church, Offa Garage, with the owner of the car, requested for a ride, pretending to be going to same direction with her.

He said the suspect succeeded in snatching the car by threatening to kill the woman with knife.

The police boss said the suspect drove away the car away with the boy, hand bag containing money, Samsung Galaxy phone and ATM cards.

Ado further said that the suspect later abandoned the baby at Akerebiata area Ilorin but was arrested later with the vehicle by the police at Asa Dam area of Ilorin.

According to Ado, the suspect will soon be charged to court.

The police commissioner said the command had also recovered an articulated vehicle carrying 33,000 litres of fuel, adding that the vehicle was snatched at a gun point along Eyenkorin /Ogbomosho express way.

The police boss said six suspects were also in police net for being members of a secret cult terrorising Sango area of Ilorin. (NAN)