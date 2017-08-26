Poise graduates reach out to less privileged

In its bid to improve child development in Nigeria, Poise Graduate Finishing Academy Stream 45, has reached out to the less privilege in the society in commemoration her graduating ceremony which was held at SOS Children’s Village, Isolo, Lagos recently.

Speaking with The Daily Times, the project coordinator, Yetunde Bakare, said that the graduating ceremony was meant to give back to the society, by celebrating those with special disability to make them feel happy and accepted in the society.

According to her, the Academy has trained and exposed unemployed graduates on skills that will make them top performers in an organisation. Such skills includes soft skills development, entrepreneurial skills, business writing skills, impression management, problem solving skills and presentation skills among others that would make them employable.

“We decided use this opportunity to reach out to children with special disabilities as they are most often forgotten in the society, they don’t have parents. During the week, we paid visits to their homes, but we are here to show case their talents,” she said.

Bakare, however, urged government and parents to always remember the less privileged that needs to be shown love and tender care on a daily basis, adding that it may not be giving gifts items to their homes but having a day to take them out for fun, as some of these children don’t get access to fun places.

‘’We want to them express themselves in their different talents such as singing, dancing and reading poems amongst others and equally feel important with positive difference as they could get to any length to achieve success in whatever they do”, she added.

Also speaking in a poem recitation, Esther Adekunle said: “What a shame, moral decadence in the society and the Nigerian child. The big question who is to blame for this moral decadence in the society? It is the parents, teachers, leaders, political or spiritual and not forgetting the media.

“Moral decadence is the pledge for moral value, a fall in moral standard can be seen around in the area of parenting, politics and increase in social vices. A popular saying goes thus, charity begins at home but these days, parents are into many things thereby neglecting the upbringing of the children. Bribery and corruption is now the game plan of the society, as a true test of knowledge can’t be tested in an exam as grades can be brought. Indecent articles creating confusion for the Nigerian child has engulfed the media.

“We are not here to apportioned blame but to find a way to return to our root. The Nigeria culture that promote respect has diverted the social activities, in other for the Nigeria child to meet up with their responsibility of been leaders of tomorrow it is time to move forward”.

“Parent let’s take care of our children to lay the right foundation. Leaders make policies that would favour the people so that governance could be emulated, practice what you preach. The people in the rural areas should be encouraged and the media should propagate stories that would edify the society, this is our stand,” she added.

Edokpolor Osayande