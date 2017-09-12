PMB receives Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Ghanaian President, who is on an official visit to Nigeria, arrived the Presidential Villa at about 3.28 p.m.

The closed door meeting was held at the new Banquet Hall in the State House.

The Ghanaian President was received by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo when he visited the country on Aug. 1 to deliver a lecture at the National Defence College.

Akufo-Addo won the country’s 2016 presidential poll against the incumbent, John Mahama, by a margin of 9.45 per cent.(NAN)

