Please accept FG’s proposal, NANS passionately appeals to ASUU

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to consider the proposal made by the Federal Government and call off their ongoing strike.

The National Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NANS, Bestman Okereafor, made the appeal in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Saturday.

NAN recalls that the Federal Government team had engaged in dialogue with ASUU and had agreed to set up a seven-man joint committee to look into all ASUU demands.

The Federal Government had also agreed to release billions of naira to meet universities infrastructural needs.

The current agreement was reached after about 12 hours and 30 minutes of a closed door meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

“NANS is passionately appealing to ASUU to consider the offer made by the Federal Government in the interest of Nigerian students.

“Even as NANS delegation shall be meeting with Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, the National President of ASUU and his executives next week on the resumption of classes in the universities,’’ he said.

Okereafor noted that NANS conclusively wish to reassure our compatriots that NANS under the watch of Aruna Kadiri is poised and committed to giving a more proactive and responsive representation to students.

“We are optimistic that the storm in the universities will be over soonest,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the national leadership of ASUU, however, said though it accepted the proposals presented by the government but would take the proposals to its members in various states and universities chapters.

The union would likely get back to the Federal Government within a week time. (NAN)