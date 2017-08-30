Plateau youths hold solidarity match for Buhari, Lalong

Over two hundred Youths and women from the seventeen local government area of Plateau state on Tuesday held a solidarity match to pass vote of confidence on President Muhammad Buhari-led Administration and Gov Simon Lalong in Jos the state capital.

Our correspondent reports the youths and women carried banners with the inscription” we support President Muhammad Buhari,s policies ,”We welcome you back from your medical trip ,Plateau youths are solidly behind you ,We stand by Gov Simon Lalong and we call on Lalong to contest the forth coming Governorship election ,We stand by Buhari and Lalong with other inscriptions.

Pius Tongmaan, the Chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC), Youth forum in Plateau who spoke at the occasion said the solidarity match in respect of President Buhari and Simon Lalong is to show their support for the good work the All Progressive Congress led government is doing at the federal and state level.

“The APC youths in the state are in support of the anti corruption war of Mr President ,and we support our Governor Simon Lalong who is doing excellently well in providing dividend of Democracy to the people of Plateau.

“Lalong is also doing excellently well in providing dividends of democracy to the people of the state ,Lalong has not failed the people of the state since he took over as governor of the state about 27 months ago.” Lalong has done excellently well and is keying into the mandate of the All Progressive Congress APC which is to better the lives of citizens of the country.

“Lalong has done well by returning peace to the state, and has earned the support of majority of the people and initiated development projects across the 17 local government areas.

“We would continue to support President Buhari and Gov Simon Lalong at all times.

“Within the two years of this administration, the President has achieved a lot in the area of security , and I believe the APC would continue to bring succour to the common man,” he said.

Also speaking at the occasion, the founder of a Youth group in Plateau operating under the aegis of Lalong 100 percent alert ,Comrade Dandaura Takalis, said the people of Plateau are in support of the good job ,President Buhari and the captain of the rescue team Simon Lalong is doing for the people of Plateau “We want to reassure the President that the majority of the masses in Plateau are with him.

“Lalong has done well in providing dividend of democracy to Plateau people and we are calling on him to re contest the 2019 governorship election as we would support him”.