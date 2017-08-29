Plateau Poly female hostel gutted by fire, students escapes death

Cooking gas was fingered as the cause of the inferno that gutted the female hostel of the

in the early hours of Monday morning, says the Rector of the institute, Mr Dauda Gyemang.

The fire outbreak according to our correspondent, started at about 8:30 am, which completely razed down the hostel with students scamping for safety.

According to the Rector, “the inferno started when a cooking gas belonging to a female student exploded and in a short while, the entire hostel was brought down.

“We thank God that no life was lost in the inferno, but nothing was rescued, this is a great loss to the institute.

“We shall move the students to another place because the building is completely burnt down; It is very devastating”, he said.

The Rector wondered why the students were keeping cooking gas in the hostel, saying that it was against the school’s regulations.

“The problem here is that students do not adhere to the institution’s regulations; they are not supposed to be cooking in the hostels,” he fumed.

Gyemang said that the burnt building would be rehabilitated soon and called on students to be calm .

Meanwhile, a student who only gave her name as ‘Femicit’, said the fire threw the entire school into confusion as students and staff made fruitless efforts to put out the inferno.

“Some students had left for lectures when the fire started; it was unfortunate as they were not around to remove anything from the burning hostel,” she said.