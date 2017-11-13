Plateau crisis: DHQ mobilises team on fact finding mission

The Nigeria Defence Headquarters at the weekend, mobilised a team of its finest officers to Jos, the Plateau State capital, aimed at accessing the situation that has led to the wanton loss of lives in the past few months, with the aim to finding a lasting solution to the problem.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting convened at the instance of the team, led by the Chief of Training and Operation, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Major General Ahmed Mohammed, the Army boss said the team is in Jos on a fact finding mission.

He said: “This is the first time a team is coming from the defence headquarters to actually find out the root cause of the problem between the warring communities.

“It is also a fact finding visit that will also be used to appraise the performance of security agencies on ground, seeking to know if they are really doing what is expected of them and if there are other things that we need to do to make them more potent.

“We are also going to collaborate with the State government, stating our position based on what we have found out, aimed at putting a lasting solution to the lingering problem”.

Gen. Mohammed said that his meeting with the stakeholders is productive and that the Army will mobilise all modalities within its power to ensure that the civil unrest bedevilling the state is brought to a halt.

“All stakeholders has given their words to corporate with the security agencies and also among themselves; so we are hopeful to see them live in peace”, he said.

On his part the Director General, Plateau Peace Building Agency, Mr. Joseph Lengmang, laud the Defence Headquarters for the initiative of coming down to Jos to discuss with stakeholders on the burning issues bordering on security.

Lengmang said that the gesture will enable the affected communities feel the impact of governance interns of response to the emerging security situation in the State, adding that it shows that government is working hard to get to the root of the problem.

The Daily Times reports that the stakeholders meeting was attend by all religious bodies, civil society organisation, security agencies and the affected communities.

Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos