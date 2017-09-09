Pilgrimage must be spiritual-Rev Uja

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Tor Uja, has said that if pilgrimage is not spiritual, there is no use for it.

He disclosed this recently during a strategic meeting with some group of clergies in Abuja.

He explained that the spiritual content of pilgrimage is most important while other contents such as agriculture, technology, and sight-seeing are also part of the pilgrimage experience.

He informed the clerics that he invited them for the meeting to strategise on the forthcoming Greater Women Pilgrimage Convocation slated for 21st September, 2017 at the National Women Development Centre, Abuja.

Rev Uja thanked them for their support so far especially for the success of the Pastors Convocation in Abuja and charged them to be fully involved in the pilgrimage process at all levels of mobilization, adding “I want us be involved and reshape pilgrimage”.

He stressed that the church is an organic body and thus it is a movement”. He urged them to come up with suggestions that would help to drive the pilgrimage process. According to the NCPC boss, he said there was need to meet with the church to share his pilgrimage thought with them.

He tasked them on the need to build a team amongst themselves. He equally added “We want to meet and share with a larger group of women”. He further stated “Let’s be a team, we should maintain a periodic meeting”.

Rev. Uja intimated the pastors that the Commission technically agreed to have the Women Pilgrimage for May next year.

He charged them to support and sponsor their wives for the Women Pilgrimage. He further urged them to help the Commission to mobilize women leaders for Greater Women Pilgrimage Convocation holding in Abuja.