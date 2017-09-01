Philanthropist moves to save motorcyclists with 150 crash helmets

In a move to save motorcyclists in Abia, a philanthropist, Mr Tony Ndu, has distributed 150 crash helmets to commercial motorcyclists, popularly called ‘okada operators’, in Ohafia and Arochukwu.

Ndu made this distribution during a one-day sensitization on safety measures organized by the Ohafia Unit Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission, in collaboration with his foundation, Tony Ndu Foundation, stating that the gesture was part of his contribution to promote safety driving among commercial motorcyclists in the area.

While stating that the helmets were donated to encourage the beneficiaries in their efforts to earn a living, the philanthropist said that the sensitization was meant for the commission to educate Okada operators on road safety measures and need to strictly comply with them.

He admonished motorists and Okada operators to appreciate road safety officials as “our guardian angels, caring for our safety on the road” rather than enemies.

In his brief speech, the unit commander of FRSC, Mr Charles Ezichi, expressed his gratitude to Ndu for his genuine concern for the safety of road users, describing Ndu as a great philanthropist and major stakeholder of the commission.

He appealed to other prominent indigenes of the area to emulate Ndu by assisting the commission,

pointing out that beyond carrying out enforcement, the commission also engages in education and enlightenment of the road users.

Chairmen of some of the benefitting Okada associations, Messrs Kalu Chika (Ohafia), Uche Ndukwu (Abiriba) and Onyema Nwanmuo (Arochukwu), thanked Ndu for his kind gesture and promised to put the helmets into proper use in order to ensure the realization of the objective of the donor.

The Deputy Route Commander of FRSC, Mr Emmanuel Onuoha, later presented a lecture on “Engendering Sustainability of Defensive Driving” and advised road users to imbibe the culture of defensive driving.

According to Onuoha, defensive driving requires the driver to see himself as the only sane driver on the road, hence the need to drive more cautiously and defensively.

Also lecturing, the Coordinator, Special Marshall of FRSC, Ohafia, Mr William Egwuonu, spoke extensively on the benefits of using crash helmets, seat belts and child restraints while driving.

The event also featured free medical eye clinic, and a drama sketch on the merits and demerits of using helmets by FRSC group of NYSC, Ndu’s wife, Alice, donated a brandnew motorcycle to one Chikezie Njinkonye at the event.