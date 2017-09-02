Philanthropist enrol 3,000 IDPs in free summer classes in Plateau

Over 3,000 internally displaced pupils in Plateau central zone have been enrolled in free summer holiday classes, courtesy a young development activist, Dr. Hassan Jingina.

The program under the Jingina Empowerment Foundation (JEF) is aimed at restoring hope to the IDPs as well as enabling them become useful to themselves and the general society, its spokesperson, Mr. Akims Mamot said in an interview with newsmen in Jos .

According to him, “The program is also designed “to keep the children busy over the long vocation so they don’t engage in vices that would be harmful to themselves and the society.”

“The program which is part of the foundation’s objectives of meeting the health, educational and social needs of the less privileged especially crisis victims aims to identify outstanding talents for further educational support, Mr. Mamot said.

He said, “it will be giving scholarship to the overall best from Jss 1, 2, 3 and SS1, 2 and 3.

“The foundation shall take up sponsorships of the best students by paying their WAEC and NECO as well as JAMB exams.

“It will also sponsor the University education of such children who top .”

The program will continue as long as the foundation exists, the spokesperson said.