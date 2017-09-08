PFN to open data bank of accredited ministers in Nigeria

The National President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Felix Omobude has challenged members to be abreast of the political revolution of the country, and shun devilish practices.

The clergyman also reminded the Church/members that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) does not count prayers, they count votes.

Addressing members in Umuahia, Abia State during a two-day Apostolic visit Rev. Omobude charged Church leaders to encourage their members to be card carrying members of any registered political parties in the nation.

He advised the Church to encourage those who show interest in politics, stating “We should close grounds and support our own. We should encourage our members to get registered, arm themselves with voters’ card, so by the time we need to speak, we speak correctly”.

“The Church needs to speak with one voice. The beauty of democracy is that it gives opportunity to voters to elect those that will lead them for the next four years. So PFN must use their votes correctly,” he said, lamenting that activities of some pastors who parades themselves

as Pentecostal pastors, who are carrying out evils ranging from burying charms in the church alters, killings and other occultic practices, have brought various derogatory names to the fellowship.

As a result he said, the Fellowship has decided to open a data bank for all accredited Pentecostal ministers in Nigeria, pointing out that the data will indicate the name, location, contact and detailed information of the minister so that anybody who wants to make an enquiry could go to the portal and access such with ease.

Speaking on the visit of the PFN National President, the Secretary of PFN, Rev. Dr. Blessed Amalambu said, “It is historic because, it is the first time a National President of PFN is visiting Abia state. Again a man of God in that position goes with divine mandate and power.

He pointed out that Abia will experience a total positive turn around spiritually, developmentally and politically. “It is a good thing that has happen to Abia state,” Amalambu further pointed out.

Sunday Nwakanma – Umuahia