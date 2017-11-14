Peterside urges more women participation in maritime

Says collaboration key to maritime development

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr. Dakuku Peterside has called for more female participation in the Nigerian maritime industry, adding that their contribution is key to the development of the sector for the growth of the economy.

Speaking at the 2017 Business Luncheon of Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA), with the theme “Road Infrastructure Development and Maintenance of Ports Artery Roads as Panacea for National Development” which held at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos, the NIMASA Director General said that the growth of the sector should be all inclusive, stating that the Nigerian maritime industry is in dire need of all collaborations it can garner for economic benefit.

Dakuku, who was represented by the Agency’s Director of Special Duties, Hajia Lami Tumaka, urged women to bring to bear their influence in supporting the Federal Government as it strives to put the necessary infrastructure in place for port development.

According to Peterside, “we know the strength and commitment of women, we urge you to collaborate with us as we continue to provide infrastructure that will ensure the ease of doing maritime business” the DG said.

He also noted that the agency has continued to come up with policies that will encourage women in maritime, adding that the National Seafarers Development Programme, an initiative of the agency towards arresting the dearth of trained and certified seafarers, give support that will encourage female participation in shipping.

He further lauded the initiatives of WISTA like the “girls go to sea” programme of the association which complements the Agency’s efforts in building capacity for the sector.

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Barr. Hassan Bello said that the agencies under the Ministry of Transportation are working assiduously to ensure that the Apapa Port access roads are fixed. He said that very soon the impacts of the activities of the Agencies would be felt.

The President of WISTA Mrs. Mary Madu Hamman on her part, said that the association, which has women in various sectors of the maritime industry including the ministries, departments and agencies will continue to do their best to support the government to develop infrastructure and grow the maritime sector.

Senior members of WISTA who were present at the event include; Barr. (Mrs.) Ufon Usoro former DG NIMASA, Barr. (Mrs) Margret Onyema Orakwusi, Barr. (Mrs.) Dabney Shall-Holma a former Director at Nigerian Shippers Council, Mrs. Aisha Musa Director Planning, Research and Data Management Strategy of NIMASA, Mrs. Chinwe Ezenwa, amongst others.

WISTA International is a global organisation which connects female executives from all sectors of the maritime industry. The Association which was formed in 1974 has network of more than 3,000 female professionals.

Adesola Afolabi