Pension cuts: Rochas reverses self, pays pension arrears in full

The Imo state government has started the payment of 6-months pension arrears owed to pensioners in the state. During the official handing over of cheques to the pensioners, the Imo state Governor Rochas Okorocha said that the government has also agreed to pay the pensioners in full rather than the earlier plan of slashing the arrears by 50 percent.

“Now, we can say the issues surrounding the payment of pension arrears in Imo state could be laid to rest following the decision of the government to pay 6-months backlog of arrears 100 per cent and not slashed.

The pensioners in their numbers gathered at the Imo state international conference center in Owerri anxiously waiting to meet with the Imo state Governor and also collect their cheques. Governor Okorocha commended the pensioners for their patience, while giving reasons for the delay in payment of pensions and government’s earlier plan to slash the pension, he noted that sudden over blotting of the pensions and corrupt malpractices by some government officials are some major reasons.

Afterwards, one after another the pensioners queued up to receive their cheques accordingly.

Some of the pensioners expressed delight over the new development urging the government to continue in this path so pensioners can remain happy after a meritorious service to the state.