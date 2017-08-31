Peace Corps deploy officers to Eid-grounds, to tackle crime in Nasarawa

As part of activities to tackle crime in Nasarawa state the commandant of the Nigeria Peace Corps, Mr.Bala Joshua, said that the command had deployed its officers to mosques, Eid-grounds and flashing points in order to ensure Eid-el-Kabir sallah celebration in the state.

The commandant made this known on Wednesday in Lafia while addressing over 90 field training officers of the corps from the 13 local government areas of the state who are undergoing 3 days routine training with the command.

He said that the corp had deployed its officer to mosques, Eid-ground and other strategic places so as to assist other security agencies to ensured hitch free Eid-el-Kabir sallah celebration across the state in the interest of peace and national development.

“As you are all aware that this training is a routine exercise of all the field training officers from the 13 local government areas of the state so that they can impact the same knowledge to officers in their respective duties post.

“We have decided to train you for effective service delivery so as to ensure peace through by assisting other security agencies in combating crime in the state and the country at large,” he added.

He urged members to use the knowledge gained in order to fight crime in their respective local government and development areas respectively.

According to him, “We are collaborating with other security agencies to sensitize the people on the need for them to behave well, shun crime and other negative tendencies in order to have a hitch sallah celebration.

He tasked the men of the command to maintain standard and adhere strictly to their professional ethics during and after the sallah celebration.

“I want to call on the Muslim Ummah and Nigerians to see Sallah celebration as a way of transforming our faith with God and their brothers and to live according to the teaching of the holy Quran which preaches peace, love and unity,” he added.

The state commandant called on Nigerians to be law abiding, and respect constituted authorities irrespective of their differences, adding that no meaningful development can be achieved in any society without peace.

Earlier, Commander, Field Officers Training of the command, Mr. Kakpo Ayen, stressed that the officers had been trained in different areas especially the Drill parade training for effective service delivery and to ensure peace in the state.