PDP offers to help Buhari in anti-corruption war, terrorism

The National leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has offered to support the President Muhammad Buhari-led federal government in its fight against corruption, terrorism and other crimes in the country.

The Chairman National Caretaker Committee, NCC, of the PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi said this on Friday when he led other members of his committee on a courtesy visit to the President at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa Abuja.

Makarfi appealled that the institutions saddled with this onerous task of fighting corruption in the country however needed to be given a necessary encouragement and independence to do the right thing.

This, he reasoned will help in further strengthening the concerned institutions with a view to insulating them from undue political interferences.

In the words of Makarfi, “We identify with, and will continue to support the fight against terrorism as well as other crimes that have sneaked into our consciousness like kidnapping and banditry, as well as farmers/herdsmen clashes and other crimes camouflaged as such and all other anti-social vices that slow down our nation’s wheels of progress

“We also offer our support for the fight against corruption and appeal that the institutions saddled with this onerous task be given a necessary encouragement and independence to do the right thing.

“This will help in further strengthening our institutions and insulating them from undue political interferences. It will also help give them a more credible outlook in the eyes of the public

“There is no way we can have a respectable voice in the comity of civilized nations until we rebuild our institutions and imbue them with the necessary independence and confidence that will improve both their visage and standing with the citizenry “, he said.

Makarfi further assured that the PDP, as a great believer in the unity of this country , will also partner with the government in any way(s) that will strengthen our historic bond and rebuild bridges of our beautiful relationships.

While welcoming Buhari back to the country, Makarfi said , “Mr President, it is with a deep sense of gratitude to God Almighty, that the entire family of the Peoples’ Democratic Party joins our compatriots in welcoming you back home from your medical vacation.

“We thank Him for your recovery even as we pray that He continues to guide and guard you as well as give you greater strength to shoulder the onerous responsibilities of your office, for the betterment of our country

“It is on record Mr President that while you were away, being the major opposition party in the country did not stop us from praying for your quick recovery and return to Nigeria.

“This is because we honestly believe that the President of our country, whatever party flag he or she flies, is our president; and his or her health, is substantially linked with the nation’s health in so many ways.

“So a prayer for your health Mr President, we believe is a prayer for the good health of our country. This was why at several fora, we did, and enjoined others, irrespective of party affiliation, to pray for your quick recovery. It is a thing of joy, that Allah has answered our prayers”, he said

Continuing Makarfi said , “In any case this PDP firmly believes that opposition is no madness; it will therefore never wish ill of anybody, let alone the person saddled with the responsibility of leading our country.

“Mr President, you will agree with me that the PDP has more than a fair knowledge and experience of the weight of that responsibility.

“Mr President, having welcomed you back and prayed for you, let me seize this opportunity to assure you, and through you, the entire country, that the PDP having assumed the leadership of the opposition in this country, is poised to play that role energetically, vibrantly, but very decently and with all sense of responsibility.

“This we shall do by giving you a good run for your money and constantly keeping you on your toes as we all strive to make this country better “, he said.

Lateef Ibrahim Abuja