Pastor remanded in prison over alleged rape of minor

A Magistrates Court in Minna has ordered the remand in prison custody of a 33-year-old cleric, Paul Aderinwa, for allegedly raping a minor.

Aderinwa was arraigned in court on Thursday on a count charge of rape, contrary to section 283 of the penal code law.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Gunduma Ibrahim, told the court that one Oluwatoyin Joseph of Gurara reported the matter at Kpakungu police station on June 28.

Ibrahim quoted the complainant as alleging that the accused, also resident in Gurara, invited her daughter, 16, to his house under the pretext of sending the girl on an errand.

He said the accused was said to have deceitfully lured the teenager into his room and had carnal knowledge of her.

When the charge was read to the accused, he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor thereafter prayed the court for an adjournment to enable police complete it’s investigation in the case.

He, however, objected to bail for the accused on the grounds that it would jeopardize investigations, adding that the offence was not ordinarily bailable.

In her ruling, Magistrate Mariam Kings held that her court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter and ordered the police to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

Kings thereafter ordered the accused to be remanded in prison and adjourned the case till August 2.