Police arrest Pastor, 6 others with human parts

The General Overseer and founder of the Royal God’s Commandment Ministry, Okon Edak Street off Atamunu, in Calabar South local government area of Cross River State, Rev. Tony Obo and some of his members have arrested by the Police in Calabar.

The cleric, who is suspected to be a ritualist, was arrested along side six of his members on Thursday.

When our correspondent visited the Church on Friday, large crowd of people were seen while the Church premises was demolished and some of the property set ablaze.

Consequently, some energetic male in the area were seen excavating the ground and bringing out decomposed human parts.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that some of the male members alleged to be agents of the Pastor kidnapped a baby and were recognised by the villagers.

The eyewitness, who sought anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the matter, said, “When they were accosted, they took the vigilante members to the Church and by the time they got there, the baby was murdered and the parts used for rituals”.

He alleged that Rev Obo queried those who took the vigilante members to him and said, “Why do you bring these people here, have I not settle and paid you off”

Another eyewitness, who claimed to have known the Pastor very well said, “Rev Obo was arrested along with some of his agents and members in the Church premises, with items like mystical sticks, pants and dresses, human skulls amongst others with blood stains on most of the items”

At the time our correspondent left the scene of the incident, over hundreds different kinds of human pictures mostly women, personal property including clothes and decomposed human parts were recovered. Large numbers of people were also seen thronging the area to watch the excavated human parts.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Ms Irene Ugbo, told our correspondent on phone on Friday that seven suspected ritualists were arrested, saying that they are now with the Police and interrogation was in progress. She added that the suspects will soon be charge to court after investigations.