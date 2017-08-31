Owoseni hands over to new Lagos police boss

The new Commissioner of Police for Lagos State, Ag/CP Edgar Imohimi, has taken over and resumed official capacity as the boss of the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja on Thursday.

Despite the uncertainty that had trailed the redeployment of the former state police boss, CP Fatai Owoseni, and the resumption of the new police helmsman, the latter had successful handed over to Imohimi formally.

The new state police boss received the hand-over note in a very smooth and short arrangement at the state headquarters.

The Inspector General of Police had, through a police wireless message with number DTO: 29817/18/2017, redeployed Owoseni out of Lagos and posted to the Force Headquarters, Abuja, where he will work at the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, FCIID. The signal also ordered the posting of Imohimi Edgar to take over as the new Commissioner of Police, Lagos state.

Until his new posting, Imohimi was the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge-of Operations in Lagos state and participated in no small measure to deal with the dreaded Badoo cult and militant kidnappers within Ikorodu axis.

The new police boss also served as the Divisional Police Officer of Shomolu Police Division, Seme Police Division, Ikeja and Surelere Police Divisions, between 2003 and 2011, as a Chief Superintendent of Police. Upon his b promotion as Assistant Commissioner of Police, he was posted Area ‘A’ Command, Lagos.

The1984 graduate of Art from the University of Jos was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police, on February 2, 1986.

Imohimi is said to be highly trained on Community and Intelligence Gathering Policing, and organised the first Community Policing summits in Ikeja GRA, Lagos State.

He hails from Eme-Ora town in Owa West Local Government Area of Edo state and has a distinguishing ability in Community Policing and a very disciplined officer to the core.