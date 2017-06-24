Osun wins 2017 Copa Coca-Cola tourney

Progressive Comprehensive High School of Modakeke on Friday won the 2017 edition of Copa Coca-Cola football competition at the Onikan Stadium, Waterfront, Lagos.

The State of Osun representative, defeated Owerri City College 1-0 thanks to Akinlabi Adewale, 44th minute brilliant strike.

No fewer than 5,000 schools registered for the tournament and competed from the regional to the state and finally to the national level of the competition.

In the third place contest, Aminu Salisu, lone strike was enough for Government College Katsina to defeat Fosla Academy of Abuja 1-0.

Asegun Comprehensive High School of Oyo State won the 2016 edition of the competition.

Prominent among football administrators that graced the finals are former Secretary General of Nigeria Football Federation, Special Assistant on Football Matters to the State of Osun Governor, and Chairman Osun Football Association, Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi, former Super Eagles captain Kanu Nwankwo, Chairman Delta Football Association and former Super Eagles captain, Austin JJ Okocha.